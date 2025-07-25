The Diamondbacks traded Naylor to the Mariners on Thursday in exchange for Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Diamondbacks are expected to unload a number of assets before the trade deadline, and they'll officially kick things off by sending Naylor up to Seattle. Eugenio Suarez has been the primary target for many teams looking to add a bat for a postseason run, but Naylor has fared well in his own right, slashing .292/.360/.447 with 11 homers, 59 RBI, 49 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 93 games in Arizona. Now with the Mariners, the 28-year-old slugger will presumably start every day at first base, taking playing time away from Luke Raley and Donovan Solano.