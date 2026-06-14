Mariners' Josh Naylor: X-rays return negative

Naylor had X-rays on his right shin come back negative after leaving Sunday's loss to the Nationals, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Naylor was forced from Sunday's contest after fouling a pitch off himself, but he appears to have escaped with a bruise. The 28-year-old went 1-for-3 before his exit and is batting .250 (12-for-48) with two doubles, three homers, a steal, eight RBI and seven runs through 12 games in June. Naylor will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery before Tuesday's series opener versus Baltimore.