Rodriguez received a two-game suspension for his actions during Sunday's brawl with the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez was one of seven players to receive a suspension for the incident. He is appealing the discipline, so he remains in Seattle's lineup as the second hitter while starting in center field Monday against the Orioles.
