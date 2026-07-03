Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Exits early Thursday

Rodriguez was removed from Thursday night's contest against the Angels in the third inning after taking a blow to the head earlier in the game, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez took a 78.2 mph throw from Nolan Schanuel off the back of his helmet while advancing to second base on a ground ball in the bottom of the first inning. After he was able to remain in the contest for an additional frame, he was replaced in center field by Victor Robles in the top of the third. Rodriguez will likely undergo additional testing to determine if he suffered a concussion.