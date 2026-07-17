Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Idle Friday, could return Saturday

Rodriguez (concussion) is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Giants on Friday.

Rodriguez has been on the 7-day injured list since July 3 after entering the league's concussion protocol. He's not quite ready to return following the All-Star break, but Mariners general manager Justin Hollander told reporters Friday that the hope is that Rodriguez is back in the lineup for Saturday's contest, per Tim Booth of The Seattle Times. With Rodriguez sidelined, Seattle will have Victor Robles in center field Friday while Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley man the corners.