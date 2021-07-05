Rodriguez hit .333 (7-for-21) with a double, a home run, four RBI, five walks, one hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and three runs over his first six games with Double-A Arkansas.

The slugging phenom essentially hasn't skipped a beat since his promotion from High-A Everett, where he'd frequently outmatched opposing arms. Rodriguez has reached safely in all six contests with the Travelers, and although the Mariners would certainly benefit, service-time-wise, from keeping him at the Double-A level the rest of the season, the ultra-talented Rodriguez may eventually force the issue with respect to a promotion to Triple-A Tacoma.