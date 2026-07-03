Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: In concussion protocol

Rodriguez is in concussion protocol and will be reevaluated Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez was plunked in the back of the helmet by a throw from Nolan Schanuel in the bottom of the first inning and was removed from the game in the third frame. If he's eventually diagnosed with a concussion, Rodriguez could be looking at a stay on the 7-day injured list. With Victor Robles (forearm) also dealing with an injury Thursday, Weston Wilson finished the game in the outfield for Seattle.