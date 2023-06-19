Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a stolen base and a walk in a win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Rodriguez and fellow phenom Jarred Kelenic served as the Mariners' offense Sunday, with the former striking first via his third-inning two-bagger that plated J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh. Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to three games in the process and now boasts a .333 average across the 25 plate appearances he's logged with men on base over the last 11 games.