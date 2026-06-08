Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Logs two steals Sunday

Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with two steals and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Detroit.

Rodriguez recorded both of his steals in the seventh inning before being brought home on an RBI single from Randy Arozarena. It was the second time this series that Rodriguez logged two steals and the third time this season. He's up to nine steals on the year and is behind the pace needed to match his total from 2025 (30). Rodriguez is slashing .258/.316/.457 with 13 home runs, 32 RBI and 36 runs scored over 291 plate appearances this season.