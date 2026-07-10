Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Not expected to play this weekend

Rodriguez (concussion) is not expected to be activated from the 7-day injured list for this weekend's series against the Rays, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Rodriguez is eligible to come off the injured list Friday, but he's already not in the lineup for the series opener against the Rays, and it sounds like he's going to take the entire weekend set along with the All-Star break to rest up before the second half of the season. Luke Raley is starting in center field and batting sixth for Seattle against right-hander Nick Martinez on Friday.