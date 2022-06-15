Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run in a win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Rodriguez boosted his on-base percentage to .331 with Tuesday's impressive showing, one that was a bright spot in the midst of what has been a relatively rare funk for the stellar rookie. Even factoring in Tuesday's production, Rodriguez is hitting just .136 (3-for-22) with 10 strikeouts over the last seven games.