Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.

Rodriguez drove home J.P. Crawford with a two-bagger in the second inning for his sixth RBI in the last six games, a span during which he's hit a blistering .480 across 26 plate appearances. The two-hit effort was also Rodriguez's fourth straight, and his current hot streak, which arguably constitutes his best offensive stretch of the season, has boosted his batting average and OPS by 34 and 71 points, respectively.