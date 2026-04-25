Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Productive in wild win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-9 win over the Cardinals.
The two teams combined for eight homers on the afternoon, and Rodriguez got the fireworks started by crushing a Matthew Liberatore slider into the second deck in left field at Busch Stadium in the first inning. Rodriguez had a sluggish start to the season, but he's quickly shaken it off and over the last 14 games he's batting .352 (19-for-54) with two homers, three steals, seven runs and eight RBI.
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