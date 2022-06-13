Rodriguez will sit Monday against Minnesota.
The rookie phenom has quickly established himself as one of the Mariners' most important players. He finds himself on the bench Monday for just the second time all season. Taylor Trammell will slide to center field, with Dylan Moore starting in right.
