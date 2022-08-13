Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Rodriguez returned to the lineup after missing close to two weeks with a wrist contusion. The Mariners immediately felt the impact of their rookie leadoff hitter, who reached base three times en route to a victory over their division rivals. Rodriguez's two-RBI single in the fourth gives him 59 RBI on the season to go along with a solid slash line of .274/.337/.482.