Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

The pendulum has swung the other way for Mariners hitters as a whole in a couple of games recently, and Rodriguez is the personification of such. The talented outfielder went 4-for-4 against the Padres on Tuesday, and he rebounded from an 0-for-4 night Wednesday to once again reach safely during every plate appearance in Seattle's lopsided victory Thursday. Rodriguez is now hitting an astounding .526 (10-for-19) with three doubles and two home runs over his last seven games, a span in which elevated 30.8 percent line-drive and 46.2 percent hard-contact rates have helped lead to a massive .727 BABIP.