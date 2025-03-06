Rodriguez homered twice in Wednesday's Cactus League game against Kansas City and now has five RBI in 16 at-bats this spring.

After launching a solo shot off Royals right-hander Michael Lorenzen in the first inning Wednesday, Rodriguez belted another solo shot in the fourth frame for his first long balls of the spring. The star outfielder is off to a hot start in the Cactus League, which is an encouraging sign for both the Mariners and fantasy managers ahead of the regular season. Seattle's offense mostly struggled last year and didn't see any significant additions this past offseason, but Rodriguez should operate as the lineup's engine in 2025 and holds five-category upside in the opening rounds of fantasy drafts.