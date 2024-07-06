Rodriguez was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in the second inning, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez never made a plate appearance Saturday, and it's not immediately apparent why he had to come out of the game, but the Blue Jays should offer some more clarity soon. In the meantime, Luke Raley will move out to center field while Ty France mans first base.
