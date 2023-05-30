Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with one home run, three RBI and one run scored in Monday's loss to the Yankees.
Rodriguez has now homered in two straight games, and in three of his last four. The star outfielder is also on an eight-game hit streak, with multiple hits in seven of those games.
