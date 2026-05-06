Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Rodriguez extended Seattle's lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 436-foot blast off Martin Perez, his fifth homer this year. Rodriguez has been swinging a hot bat, going 11-for-34 (.324) with three long balls in his last eight games. Overall, he's slashing .260/.327/.407 with 17 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases across 165 plate appearances this season.