Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Smacks fifth homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.
Rodriguez extended Seattle's lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 436-foot blast off Martin Perez, his fifth homer this year. Rodriguez has been swinging a hot bat, going 11-for-34 (.324) with three long balls in his last eight games. Overall, he's slashing .260/.327/.407 with 17 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases across 165 plate appearances this season.
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