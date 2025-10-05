Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's extra-innings loss to the Tigers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

The superstar outfielder gave the Mariners the lead on a solo homer in the fourth inning and tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth. He added another single in the 11th, but it ultimately wasn't enough, as aside from Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, no other Mariners player recorded a hit. Rodriguez should be back in the three hole against lefty Tarik Skubal on Sunday as Seattle attempts to even the series.