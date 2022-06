Manager Scott Servais said after Friday's win over the Angels that Upton is "feeling OK" after being hit in the head by a pitch during the game, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Upton made his Mariners debut Friday but was removed from the game in the bottom of the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch. In spite of the outfielder's early departure, Servais is hopeful that the 34-year-old will be available to serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Angels.