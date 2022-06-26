Padlo started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run single in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Padlo notably drew the start at first base in the second game of what is projected to likely be a multi-week absence for Ty France (forearm) and delivered a clutch knock in the sixth inning to snap a 2-2 tie. Padlo hadn't drawn a start in any of his three appearances since his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, but he could work himself into fairly steady playing time at first base while France is on the shelf.