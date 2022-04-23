site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Kevin Padlo: Loses 40-man spot
RotoWire Staff
Apr 23, 2022
Padlo was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday.
Padlo went 1-for-13 with nine strikeouts in his brief major-league debut last season. He's struggled in 15 games this season for Triple-A Tacoma, hitting .173/.317/.327 with a 36.5 percent strikeout rate.
