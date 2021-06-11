Middleton was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

The 27-year-old has four saves and three holds for Seattle this season, but he'll make a trip to the minors after surrendering five runs (four earned) across his past two outings. Middleton hasn't been terrible this season with a 4.42 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB over 16.2 innings, but the Mariners opted to demote him with closer Kendall Graveman (undisclosed) returning from the COVID-19 injured list Friday.

More News