Lewis (concussion) took batting practice again Tuesday and added sprint drills out of the batter's box following his final swing of each round, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Lewis was also wearing elastic stretch bands on his right leg, which were designed to help him with his running form and ensure his surgically repaired knee remained elevated upon his initial burst. The slugging outfielder remains unsure of a return date, and he noted he remained bedridden for the first week following his concussion due to his sensitivity to bright lights and loud sounds. However, the fact he's now consistently elevating his heart rate during baseball activities could be the final step before he's cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment.