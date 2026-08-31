Montes is expected to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Montes will make the leap to the major-league roster after batting .249 with 38 home runs, 96 RBI, 99 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 453 at-bats in 123 games with Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma so far this season. The 21-year-old has started in right field in 115 of the contests that he's appeared in this year, and the Mariners could elect to shift Dominic Canzone to designated hitter to make room for Montes in the lineup moving forward.