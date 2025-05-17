Evans (2-1) picked up the win in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Padres, allowing seven hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander kept a dangerous offense in check for 89 pitches (57 strikes) as he recorded his first career quality start in the majors. Evans has bailed out an injury-plagued Seattle rotation since his promotion in late April, and through four outings he's posted a 2.57 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 21 innings. With George Kirby (shoulder) wrapping up a rehab assignment and Logan Gilbert (elbow) also potentially back before the end of May, the clock could be ticking on Evans' first stint on the 26-man roster, but there's also a chance he sticks around if the Mariners decide he's a better option than Emerson Hancock. For now, Evans lines up to make his next start on the road next week in a juicy matchup against the White Sox.