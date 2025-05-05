Evans (1-1) yielded six runs on 11 hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against Texas.

All six runs against Evans came during a disastrous third inning in which he got pecked to death by six singles and both his walks. Outside of that frame, only one Ranger reached scoring position. Evans needed 92 pitches to complete five innings and forced only nine whiffs. He's thrown five frames in each of his first two MLB appearances, but his ERA spiked to 7.20 after Sunday's rough outing. Evans is currently expected to face Toronto at home next weekend.