Mariners' Logan Evans: Optioned to Tacoma
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners optioned Evans to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Evans owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 40 innings across seven starts on the year, but with Logan Gilbert (elbow) nearing a return, the former will be pushed out of the MLB rotation. Zach Pop will join the Mariners' pitching staff in a corresponding move to provide extra bullpen depth.
