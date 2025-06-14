default-cbs-image
The Mariners optioned Evans to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Evans owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 40 innings across seven starts on the year, but with Logan Gilbert (elbow) nearing a return, the former will be pushed out of the MLB rotation. Zach Pop will join the Mariners' pitching staff in a corresponding move to provide extra bullpen depth.

