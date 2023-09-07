Gilbert (13-5) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in an 8-4 victory over the Reds. He struck out nine.

The right-hander won his eighth straight decision, a streak that dates back to the beginning of July, with another strong performance that saw him generate 37 called or swinging strikes among his 96 pitches. Gilbert sports a 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 78:11 K:BB through 74.2 innings over the course of his undefeated streak, and his next win will establish a new career high at 14. He'll look for it in his next start, likely to come at home early next week against the Angels.