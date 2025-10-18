Gilbert will start Game 6 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

As expected, Gilbert will toe the rubber in Toronto on Sunday after giving up three runs (two earned) over three innings in Monday's Game 2 start. Gilbert has a 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 11 innings across three appearances this postseason. Trey Yesavage will be starting Game 6 for Toronto.