Castillo did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in a 7-6 loss against San Diego. He struck out six.

Castillo ran into immediate trouble Tuesday, surrendering all five of his earned runs in the first inning, punctuated by a Ramon Laureano grand slam. The 32-year-old hurler has hit a rough patch, pitching to a 5.45 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 36.1 innings in his past seven starts. He's lined up to next take the mound Monday at Tampa Bay.