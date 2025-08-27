Mariners' Luis Castillo: Ambushed early in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castillo did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in a 7-6 loss against San Diego. He struck out six.
Castillo ran into immediate trouble Tuesday, surrendering all five of his earned runs in the first inning, punctuated by a Ramon Laureano grand slam. The 32-year-old hurler has hit a rough patch, pitching to a 5.45 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 36.1 innings in his past seven starts. He's lined up to next take the mound Monday at Tampa Bay.
