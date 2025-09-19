Castillo (10-8) earned the win Thursday against the Royals, allowing three hits and striking out three across six scoreless innings.

Castillo allowed only three baserunners through his six innings of work, leaning heavily on his breaking pitches -- mixing in 20 sliders and 16 changeups -- to induce weak contact. The right-hander was at 40 pitches through two innings but settled in nicely, needing just 84 pitches overall to log his third straight quality start. Castillo has been overall sharp in September with a 2.86 ERA across four outings and will look to keep it going in his next scheduled start against the Rockies. While Colorado has reached base at the lowest rate in MLB this month, the hitter-friendly environment at Coors Field is always a factor.