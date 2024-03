Manager Scott Servais said Monday that Castillo will start the Mariners' March 28 season opener versus the Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners have better choices than most teams to take the ball Opening Day, but Castillo always loomed as the obvious option. The 31-year-old right-hander posted a 3.34 ERA and 219:56 K:BB over 197 innings covering 33 starts for Seattle in 2023.