Castillo (4-3) yielded three hits over seven shutout frames while striking out five batters and picking up a win against the White Sox on Monday

Castillo was dominant in picking up his first win since April 26. He allowed just one runner to reach scoring position and retired the final 14 batters he faced. Castillo threw 64 of 94 pitches for strikes and did not issue a free pass after walking at least two batters in each of his first nine appearances. He's given up two or fewer runs in eight of his 10 starts this season but has completed at least seven innings just twice. He'll carry a 3.20 ERA into his next matchup, which is projected to be in Houston this weekend.