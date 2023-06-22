Castillo (4-6) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Though Castillo yielded just four hits, two of those left the yard, and he also issued four walks. The last number is particularly concerning because it comes on the heels of the season-high six walks he issued against Miami in his previous outing. Prior to the pair of wild performances, Castillo hadn't handed out more than two free passes in any of his first 13 appearances of the season. The right-hander has now lost each of his past four starts, though that's partly due to poor run support, as he's posted a respectable 3.42 ERA over that span. Castillo will look to get back in the win column -- and to exhibit better control -- in his next outing, which is tentatively lined up to come at home against Washington.