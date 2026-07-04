Mariners' Luis Castillo: Earns quality start in loss

Castillo (3-7) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to take the loss versus the Blue Jays on Friday.

Castillo was mostly fine, but he allowed both runs and four of the five hits on his line during the third inning. The Mariners mustered just six baserunners in the game, giving Castillo virtually no support. He has posted back-to-back quality starts but still has just one win in his last five outings. Castillo is at a 4.79 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 77:27 K:BB through 82.2 innings over 17 games (14 starts) this season. The veteran right-hander is tentatively projected for a road start in Miami next week.