Castillo pitched six innings against the Angels on Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Castillo and opposing starter Shohei Ohtani dueled to a dead heat over six frames, with both pitchers allowing two runs and Castillo finishing with one more strikeout than Ohtani. The bullpens ended up being the difference in the contest, as Seattle produced four runs to the Angels' zero over the final three innings. Castillo finished with his second straight no-decision but was nonetheless impressive, racking up 16 swinging strikes. The nine punchouts were his most in four games as a Mariner, and he's given up only eight runs across 27.2 frames since moving to the American League.