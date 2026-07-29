Mariners' Luis Castillo: Gives up five runs against Dodgers

Castillo allowed five runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Castillo gave up multiple home runs for the third start in a row, as Shohei Ohtani led off the bottom of the first inning with a long ball and Max Muncy went yard in the fifth. This was the first time Castillo had allowed five earned runs since April. July was a rough month for the veteran, who gave up 14 runs over 23 innings across his four outings. On the year, he has a 5.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 86:32 K:BB across 99.2 innings over 20 games (17 starts). Castillo is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Tigers, but that is a loose projection given the likelihood the Mariners move a pitcher before the trade deadline.