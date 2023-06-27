Castillo (5-6) earned the win over Washington on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

Castillo allowed a solo homer in each of the first and second frames but settled down thereafter and finished his outing by retiring the final seven batters he faced. The right-hander racked up an impressive 17 swinging strikes and tied his season high by completing seven frames. The victory snapped a personal four-game losing streak for Castillo, though he had maintained a decent 3.42 ERA and 1.23 WHIP during that stretch. Though the veteran's record is just 5-6 on the season, he's been very effective with a 2.86 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 108:28 K:BB over 94.1 innings.