Castillo (8-10) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Astros.

All of the scoring came in the third inning, where Castillo allowed five straight batters (three hits, one walk, one hit-by-pitch) to reach base. While he was decent and efficient, needing just 90 pitches (58 strikes) to get through seven frames, the Mariners' offense once again came up cold. Castillo has logged three straight quality starts in July and now sits at a 3.55 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 119:35 K:BB through 124.1 innings over 21 starts this season. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Angels in his next outing.