Mariners' Luis Castillo: Quality start in win

Castillo (3-6) earned the win against the Guardians on Friday, giving up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out four batters across six innings.

A first-inning RBI double from Kahlil Watson gave the Guardians an early 1-0 lead, but that ended up being the only run Cleveland would score against Castillo, who allowed just three additional baserunners before departing the game after six innings. Friday marked the 33-year-old's first win since the end of May, as well as his first quality start since his season debut March 30. He'll take a 4.93 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in to his next start against the Angels, who have turned in a .758 OPS since the beginning of June.