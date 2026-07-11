Mariners' Luis Castillo: Tagged with loss Friday

Castillo (3-8) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Rays after allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk across five innings, striking out four.

Castillo allowed three homers and has dropped three of his last five starts. However, the veteran hurler has given up two or fewer runs in seven of his last nine outings, so he's been pitching well lately, all things considered, even if this outing was a step in the wrong direction. Castillo saw his season-long ERA rise to 4.93 after this start, but he has a more respectable 3.90 ERA in six starts and 32.1 innings since the beginning of June.