Castillo (6-7) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on four hits over five innings against the Tigers. He struck out five.

Castillo is unlucky to have a losing record this year, as he's posted some of the better pitching stats in the league so far this year. The right-hander's 1.03 WHIP ranks sixth in MLB, and would be a career-best mark if the season ended today. The veteran's next start is tentatively slated to be against the Twins on Wednesday.