Castillo (5-6) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out six over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Angels on Sunday.

Castillo's gone seven innings in three of his 13 starts this season, and he's kept runs off the board in the each of those outings. He allowed four runs in each of his first three starts of the season, but he hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his last 10 appearances, nine of which went down as quality starts. Castillo is at a strong 2.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 81:22 K:BB over 78.1 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Kansas City.