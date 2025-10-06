Castillo did not factor into the decision in Sunday's win over the Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. He allowed one hit and four walks while striking out three over 4.2 scoreless innings.

The veteran right-hander matched his single-game high this season with the four free passes -- a number he reached only once during the regular season -- but he was effective nonetheless. Castillo recorded 13 swings-and-misses on 85 pitches and hung zeros, affording his team enough time to eventually win the game and even the series at one game apiece. His dominance has waned a bit in recent years, but Castillo is still an incredibly valuable piece of the Seattle rotation.