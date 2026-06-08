Mariners' Luis Castillo: Yields one run in no-decision

Castillo did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

Castillo had worked behind Bryce Miller in each of his three prior outings, but the former was on the mound for the start of Sunday's series finale. Castillo limited the Tigers to just three baserunners across five-plus innings while inducing 12 whiffs, and he reached 100 pitches for the third time this season. He now sits at a 5.16 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 61 innings, and his next appearance is slated for next weekend on the road against the Nationals.