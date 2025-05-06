The Mariners designated Castillo for assignment Tuesday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Leody Taveras. Castillo has posted a 7.71 ERA, 2.71 WHIP and 5:7 K:BB across seven innings (two starts) this season during his time in the majors.
