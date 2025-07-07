Orioles' Luis F. Castillo: Accepts assignment with Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castillo was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Castillo was booted from the team's 40-man roster June 29 and will continue on with the organization in the minor leagues. He's yet to debut for the Tides this season but logged four starts earlier in the year with Triple-A Tacoma, accruing a 5.02 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 12:5 K:BB across 14.1 frames.
